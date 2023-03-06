Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vegas 4 Montreal 3

Seattle 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

New Jersey 5 Arizona 4 (OT)

Carolina 6 Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia 3 Detroit 1

---

AHL

Manitoba 5 Chicago 3

Charlotte 6 Hartford 3

Bridgeport 3 Springfield 0

Utica 6 Syracuse 4

WB/Scranton 6 Cleveland 4

Lehigh Valley 3 Providence 1

---

NBA

New York 131 Boston 129 (2OT)

Phoenix 130 Dallas 126

L.A. Lakers 113 Golden State 105

Indiana 125 Chicago 122

Brooklyn 102 Charlotte 86

Portland 122 Orlando 119

Houston 142 San Antonio 110

Oklahoma City 129 Utah 119

Milwaukee 117 Washington 111

L.A. Clippers 135 Memphis 129

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 16 Philadelphia 4

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota (ss) 6 Detroit 2

Boston 4 Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees 10 Atlanta 6

N.Y. Mets 7 St. Louis 1

Houston 6 Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5 Minnesota (ss) 2

Texas 7 L.A. Angels (ss) 5

Arizona 6 Cleveland 4

L.A. Dodgers 8 Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 5 San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 6 Colorado 5

L.A. Angels (ss) 8 Cincinnati (ss) 5

Seattle 6 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 10 Oakland (ss) 3

Cincinnati (ss) 12 Oakland (ss) 4

* (ss) -- Split squad

---

