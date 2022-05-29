Sunday's Games

World Hockey Championship at Tampere, Finland

Championship

Finland 4 Canada 3 OT

Third Place

Czechia 8 United States 4

---

American Hockey League Playoffs

Best-of-Five Pacific Division Final

Stockton 1 Colorado 0

(Stockton wins series 3-1)

---

National Basketball Association Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Final

Boston 100 Miami 96

(Boston wins series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

Boston 12 Baltimore 2

Detroit 2 Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 7 Kansas City 3

Oakland 6 Texas 5

Toronto 11 L.A. Angels 10

Houston 2 Seattle 1

National League

San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 4

Washington 6 Colorado 5

Atlanta 6 Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 8 St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 1

San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4

---

Major League Soccer

LA Galaxy 4 Austin FC 1

Seattle 2 Charlotte FC 1

---

