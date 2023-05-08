Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Second Round
Florida 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
(Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-0)
New Jersey 8 Carolina 4
(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
Seattle 7 Dallas 2
(Seattle leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Philadelphia 116 Boston 115 (OT)
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
Phoenix 129 Denver 124
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 10 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 3 Baltimore 2 (12 innings)
Philadelphia 6 Boston 1
St. Louis 12 Detroit 6
Chicago White Sox 17 Cincinnati 3
American League
Cleveland 2 Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Yankees 7 (10 innings)
Kansas City 5 Oakland 1
Texas 16 L.A. Angels 8
Seattle 3 Houston 1
National League
Colorado 13 N.Y. Mets 6
Miami 5 Chicago Cubs 4 (14 innings)
Milwaukee 7 San Francisco 3
Washington 9 Arizona 8
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 2 (10 innings)
---
MLS
Sporting KC 2 Seattle 1
---
