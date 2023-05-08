Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Second Round

Florida 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

(Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

New Jersey 8 Carolina 4

(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Seattle 7 Dallas 2

(Seattle leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Philadelphia 116 Boston 115 (OT)

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

Phoenix 129 Denver 124

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 10 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 3 Baltimore 2 (12 innings)

Philadelphia 6 Boston 1

St. Louis 12 Detroit 6

Chicago White Sox 17 Cincinnati 3

American League

Cleveland 2 Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Yankees 7 (10 innings)

Kansas City 5 Oakland 1

Texas 16 L.A. Angels 8

Seattle 3 Houston 1

National League

Colorado 13 N.Y. Mets 6

Miami 5 Chicago Cubs 4 (14 innings)

Milwaukee 7 San Francisco 3

Washington 9 Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 2 (10 innings)

---

MLS

Sporting KC 2 Seattle 1

---

