Sunday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
(Best-of-five series)
American League | Division Series
New York 4 Cleveland 2
(Series tied 2-2)
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
N.Y. Giants 24 Baltimore 20
Cincinnati 30 New Orleans 26
Indianapolis 34 Jacksonville 27
Minnesota 24 Miami 16
N.Y. Jets 27 Green Bay 10
New England 38 Cleveland 15
Atlanta 28 San Francisco 14
Pittsburgh 20 Tampa Bay 18
Seattle 19 Arizona 9
L.A. Rams 24 Carolina 10
Buffalo 24 Kansas City 20
Philadelphia 26 Dallas 17
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS Cup Playoffs | First Round
Montreal 2 Orlando City 0
Austin 2 Salt Lake 2 (Austin advances 3-1 on penalties)
---
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Manitoba 4 Rockford 0
Coachella Valley 6 Calgary 5
Hershey 2 Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 4 Springfield 3
Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2022.
