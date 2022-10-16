Sunday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

(Best-of-five series)

American League | Division Series

New York 4 Cleveland 2

(Series tied 2-2)

---

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

N.Y. Giants 24 Baltimore 20

Cincinnati 30 New Orleans 26

Indianapolis 34 Jacksonville 27

Minnesota 24 Miami 16

N.Y. Jets 27 Green Bay 10

New England 38 Cleveland 15

Atlanta 28 San Francisco 14

Pittsburgh 20 Tampa Bay 18

Seattle 19 Arizona 9

L.A. Rams 24 Carolina 10

Buffalo 24 Kansas City 20

Philadelphia 26 Dallas 17

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Cup Playoffs | First Round

Montreal 2 Orlando City 0

Austin 2 Salt Lake 2 (Austin advances 3-1 on penalties)

---

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Manitoba 4 Rockford 0

Coachella Valley 6 Calgary 5

Hershey 2 Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4 Springfield 3

Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.