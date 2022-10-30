Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Anaheim 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

Vegas 2 Winnipeg 1 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 3 Arizona 2

New Jersey 7 Columbus 1

Minnesota 4 Chicago 3 (SO)

---

AHL

Manitoba 4 Iowa 1

Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 3 Providence 2 (SO)

Grand Rapids 4 Texas 3

---

NFL

Seattle 27 N.Y. Giants 13

Buffalo 27 Green Bay 17

Denver 21 Jacksonville 17

Minnesota 34 Arizona 26

Miami 31 Detroit 27

Dallas 49 Chicago 29

New Orleans 24 Las Vegas 0

Atlanta 37 Carolina 34 (OT)

New England 22 N.Y. Jets 17

Philadelphia 35 Pittsburgh 13

Tennessee 17 Houston 10

San Francisco 31 L.A. Rams 14

Washington 17 Indianapolis 16

---

NBA

New Orleans 112 L.A. Clippers 91

Boston 112 Washington 94

Detroit 128 Golden State 114

Cleveland 121 New York 108

San Antonio 107 Minnesota 98

Dallas 114 Orlando 105

Phoenix 124 Houston 109

L.A. Lakers 121 Denver 110

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Cup Playoffs

Los Angeles FC 3 Austin FC 0

Philadelphia 3 New York City 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2022.

