Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Anaheim 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Vegas 2 Winnipeg 1 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 3 Arizona 2
New Jersey 7 Columbus 1
Minnesota 4 Chicago 3 (SO)
---
AHL
Manitoba 4 Iowa 1
Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 1
Springfield 3 Providence 2 (SO)
Grand Rapids 4 Texas 3
---
NFL
Seattle 27 N.Y. Giants 13
Buffalo 27 Green Bay 17
Denver 21 Jacksonville 17
Minnesota 34 Arizona 26
Miami 31 Detroit 27
Dallas 49 Chicago 29
New Orleans 24 Las Vegas 0
Atlanta 37 Carolina 34 (OT)
New England 22 N.Y. Jets 17
Philadelphia 35 Pittsburgh 13
Tennessee 17 Houston 10
San Francisco 31 L.A. Rams 14
Washington 17 Indianapolis 16
---
NBA
New Orleans 112 L.A. Clippers 91
Boston 112 Washington 94
Detroit 128 Golden State 114
Cleveland 121 New York 108
San Antonio 107 Minnesota 98
Dallas 114 Orlando 105
Phoenix 124 Houston 109
L.A. Lakers 121 Denver 110
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS Cup Playoffs
Los Angeles FC 3 Austin FC 0
Philadelphia 3 New York City 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2022.
