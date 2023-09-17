Sunday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Boston 2
Cleveland 9 Texas 2
Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 4 (11 innings)
Houston 7 Kansas City 1
Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5 L.A. Angels 3
National League
Arizona 6 Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 6 Philadelphia 5
Miami 16 Atlanta 2
N.Y. Mets 8 Cincinnati 4
Washington 2 Milwaukee 1 (11 innings)
San Francisco 11 Colorado 10
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 1
Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
San Diego 10 Oakland 1
NFL
Buffalo 38 Las Vegas 10
Seattle 37 Detroit 31 (OT)
Baltimore 27 Cincinnati 24
Tampa Bay 27 Chicago 17
Atlanta 25 Green Bay 24
Indianapolis 31 Houston 20
Kansas City 17 Jacksonville 9
Tennessee 27 L.A. Chargers 24 (OT)
N.Y. Giants 31 Arizona 28
San Francisco 30 L.A. Rams 23
Dallas 30 N.Y. Jets 10
Washington 35 Denver 33
Miami 24 New England 17
MLS
Portland 2 Austin 1
