Sunday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Boston 2

Cleveland 9 Texas 2

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 4 (11 innings)

Houston 7 Kansas City 1

Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 5 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Arizona 6 Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 6 Philadelphia 5

Miami 16 Atlanta 2

N.Y. Mets 8 Cincinnati 4

Washington 2 Milwaukee 1 (11 innings)

San Francisco 11 Colorado 10

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 1

Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

San Diego 10 Oakland 1

---

NFL

Buffalo 38 Las Vegas 10

Seattle 37 Detroit 31 (OT)

Baltimore 27 Cincinnati 24

Tampa Bay 27 Chicago 17

Atlanta 25 Green Bay 24

Indianapolis 31 Houston 20

Kansas City 17 Jacksonville 9

Tennessee 27 L.A. Chargers 24 (OT)

N.Y. Giants 31 Arizona 28

San Francisco 30 L.A. Rams 23

Dallas 30 N.Y. Jets 10

Washington 35 Denver 33

Miami 24 New England 17

---

MLS

Portland 2 Austin 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

