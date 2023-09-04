Sunday's Scoreboard
CFL
Saskatchewan 32 Winnipeg 30 (OT)
---
FIBA Basketball World Cup
Second Round
At Jakarta, Indonesia
Canada 88 Spain 85
Latvia 104 Brazil 84
At Manila, Philippines
Lithuania 110 United States 104
Italy 73 Puerto Rico 57
Serbia 112 Dominican Republic 79
Montenegro 73 Greece 69
At Okinawa, Japan
Australia 100 Georgia 84
Germany 100 Slovenia 71
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 7 Colorado 5
N.Y. Mets 6 Seattle 3
Boston 7 Kansas City 3
Baltimore 8 Arizona 5
American League
Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Houston 1
Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 6 Minnesota 5
Oakland 10 L.A. Angels 6
National League
Chicago Cubs 15 Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 2
Miami 6 Washington 4
St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 3 Atlanta 1
San Diego 4 San Francisco 0
---
MLS
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Red Bulls 1
Miami 3 Los Angeles FC 1
---
