Sunday's Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 32 Winnipeg 30 (OT)

---

FIBA Basketball World Cup

Second Round

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Canada 88 Spain 85

Latvia 104 Brazil 84

At Manila, Philippines

Lithuania 110 United States 104

Italy 73 Puerto Rico 57

Serbia 112 Dominican Republic 79

Montenegro 73 Greece 69

At Okinawa, Japan

Australia 100 Georgia 84

Germany 100 Slovenia 71

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 7 Colorado 5

N.Y. Mets 6 Seattle 3

Boston 7 Kansas City 3

Baltimore 8 Arizona 5

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Houston 1

Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6 Minnesota 5

Oakland 10 L.A. Angels 6

National League

Chicago Cubs 15 Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 2

Miami 6 Washington 4

St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 3 Atlanta 1

San Diego 4 San Francisco 0

---

MLS

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Red Bulls 1

Miami 3 Los Angeles FC 1

---

