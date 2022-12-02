Thursday's Scoreboard

World Cup

Group Stage

Morocco 2 Canada 1

Croatia 0 Belgium 0 - tie

Japan 2 Spain 1

Germany 4 Costa Rica 2

NHL

Florida 5 Vancouver 1

Minnesota 5 Edmonton 3

Montreal 2 Calgary 1

Tampa Bay 4 Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4 New Jersey 3 - overtime

Pittsburgh 4 Vegas 3

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Carolina 6 St. Louis 4

Dallas 5 Anaheim 0

Seattle 3 Washington 2 - overtime

Los Angeles 5 Arizona 3

AHL

Milwaukee 4 Manitoba 3 - shootout

Rochester 4 Cleveland 3 - overtime

---

NBA

Detroit 131 Dallas 125 - overtime

NFL

Buffalo 24 New England 10

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.