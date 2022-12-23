Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 4 Philadelphia 3

Washington 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Boston 3 Winnipeg 2

Vancouver 6 Seattle 5 (SO)

Los Angeles 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Carolina 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 5 N.Y. Islanders 3

San Jose 5 Minnesota 2

---

AHL

Charlotte 2 Providence 1 (OT)

Springfield 4 Hartford 2

Utica 7 Cleveland 5

Grand Rapids 8 Chicago 7 (OT)

Tucson 6 San Diego 2

Coachella Valley 3 Henderson 2 (SO)

---

NBA

New Orleans 126 San Antonio 117

Utah 120 Washington 112

---

NFL

Jacksonville 19 N.Y. Jets 3

---

