Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 7 Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Vegas 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Anaheim 4 Washington 2
Buffalo 6 Tampa Bay 5 (OT)
New Jersey 4 Los Angeles 3 (OT)
Minnesota 2 Columbus 0
Detroit 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
Boston 6 Seattle 5
Nashville 6 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Manitoba 3 Milwaukee 2
Bridgeport 5 Belleville 1
Henderson 5 Calgary 2
---
NBA
Toronto 115 New Orleans 110
Boston 142 Indiana 138 (OT)
Denver 115 Cleveland 109
Orlando 108 Detroit 106
Philadelphia 110 Memphis 105
Dallas 142 San Antonio 116
Utah 120 Oklahoma City 119 (OT)
L.A. Lakers 124 Golden State 111
Sacramento 133 Portland 116
---
