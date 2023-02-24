Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 7 Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Vegas 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Anaheim 4 Washington 2

Buffalo 6 Tampa Bay 5 (OT)

New Jersey 4 Los Angeles 3 (OT)

Minnesota 2 Columbus 0

Detroit 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

Boston 6 Seattle 5

Nashville 6 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Manitoba 3 Milwaukee 2

Bridgeport 5 Belleville 1

Henderson 5 Calgary 2

---

NBA

Toronto 115 New Orleans 110

Boston 142 Indiana 138 (OT)

Denver 115 Cleveland 109

Orlando 108 Detroit 106

Philadelphia 110 Memphis 105

Dallas 142 San Antonio 116

Utah 120 Oklahoma City 119 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 124 Golden State 111

Sacramento 133 Portland 116

---

