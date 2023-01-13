Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Detroit 4 Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 5 Vancouver 4
Winnipeg 4 Buffalo 2
Montreal 4 Nashville 3
Calgary 4 St. Louis 1
Ottawa 5 Arizona 3
Carolina 6 Columbus 2
N.Y. Rangers 2 Dallas 1 (OT)
Seattle 3 Boston 0
Minnesota 3 N.Y. Islanders 1
Chicago 3 Colorado 2
Vegas 4 Florida 2
---
NBA
Toronto 124 Charlotte 114
Oklahoma City 133 Philadelphia 114
Boston 109 Brooklyn 98
Miami 108 Milwaukee 102
Cleveland 119 Portland 113
Dallas 119 L.A. Lakers 115 (2OT)
---
