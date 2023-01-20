Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 4 Winnipeg 1
Florida 6 Montreal 2
Edmonton 5 Tampa Bay 3
Anaheim 5 Columbus 3
Boston 3 N.Y. Rangers 1
Chicago 4 Philadelphia 1
Carolina 5 Minnesota 2
Buffalo 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)
St. Louis 5 Nashville 2
Washington 4 Arizona 0
Detroit 3 Vegas 2
Seattle 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)
Dallas 4 Los Angeles 0
---
NBA
Minnesota 128 Toronto 126
Chicago 126 Detroit 108
Boston 121 Golden State 118 (OT)
Phoenix 117 Brooklyn 112
Philadelphia 105 Portland 95
---
