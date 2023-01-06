Thursday's Scoreboard
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Halifax
Gold-Medal Game
Canada 3 Czechia 2 (OT)
Bronze-Medal Game
United States 8 Sweden 7 (OT)
---
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4 Montreal 1
Seattle 5 Toronto 1
Edmonton 4 N.Y. Islanders 2
Vancouver 4 Colorado 2
Philadelphia 6 Arizona 2
Nashville 5 Carolina 3
St. Louis 5 New Jersey 3
Washington 6 Columbus 2
Vegas 5 Pittsburgh 2
Boston 5 Los Angeles 2
---
NBA
Memphis 123 Orlando 115
Boston 124 Dallas 95
Utah 131 Houston 114
Denver 122 L.A. Clippers 91
---
