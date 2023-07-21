Thursday's Scoreboard
FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Group Stage
At Melbourne, Australia
Nigeria 0 Canada 0
At Auckland, N.Z.
New Zealand 1 Norway 0
At Sydney, Australia
Australia 1 Ireland 0
---
CFL
Edmonton 14 Winnipeg 28
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 4 San Diego 0
Chicago White Sox 6 N.Y. Mets 2
---
American League
Detroit 3 Kansas City 0
Minnesota 0 Seattle 5
Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 3
Houston 3 at Oakland 1
---
National League
Atlanta 7 Arizona 5
Milwaukee 4 Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 5 San Francisco 1
St. Louis 7 Chicago 2
---
