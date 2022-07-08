Thursday's Scoreboard

CFL

Calgary 49 Edmonton 6

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 8 Toronto 3

Houston 5 Kansas City 2

Baltimore 4 LA Angels 1

NY Yankees 6 Boston 5

Detroit 2 Chicago White Sox 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 2 (1st game)

Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 1 (2nd game)

Philadelphia 5 Washington 3

NY Mets 10 Miami 0

St. Louis 3 Atlanta 2 (11 ings)

Colorado 4 Arizona 3

San Diego 2 San Francisco 1 (10 ings)

LA Dodgers 5 Chicago Cubs 3

----

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.