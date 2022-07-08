Thursday's Scoreboard
CFL
Calgary 49 Edmonton 6
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 8 Toronto 3
Houston 5 Kansas City 2
Baltimore 4 LA Angels 1
NY Yankees 6 Boston 5
Detroit 2 Chicago White Sox 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 2 (1st game)
Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 1 (2nd game)
Philadelphia 5 Washington 3
NY Mets 10 Miami 0
St. Louis 3 Atlanta 2 (11 ings)
Colorado 4 Arizona 3
San Diego 2 San Francisco 1 (10 ings)
LA Dodgers 5 Chicago Cubs 3
----
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.