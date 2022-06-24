Thursday's Scoreboard
CFL
Montreal 37 Saskatchewan 13
---
MEMORIAL CUP
Round-Robin
(At Saint John, N.B.)
Shawinigan 3 Hamilton 2
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 1 Cleveland 0
Seattle 2 Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 7 Houston 6
Baltimore 4 Chicago White Sox 0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 3 Colorado 2
Atlanta 7 San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 10 Cincinnati 5
Pittsburgh 8 Chicago Cubs 7 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 4
Philadelphia 6 San Diego 2
