Thursday's Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 37 Saskatchewan 13

---

MEMORIAL CUP

Round-Robin

(At Saint John, N.B.)

Shawinigan 3 Hamilton 2

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 1 Cleveland 0

Seattle 2 Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7 Houston 6

Baltimore 4 Chicago White Sox 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 3 Colorado 2

Atlanta 7 San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 10 Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8 Chicago Cubs 7 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 4

Philadelphia 6 San Diego 2

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.