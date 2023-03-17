Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 4 Dallas 1

Calgary 7 Vegas 2

Arizona 3 Vancouver 2

Florida 9 Montreal 5

Colorado 5 Ottawa 4

Boston 3 Winnipeg 0

NY Rangers 4 Pittsburgh 2

Tampa Bay 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)

Chicago 2 Nashville 1

Los Angeles 4 Columbus 1

Seattle 2 San Jose 1 (OT)

__

AHL

Grand Rapids 4 Cleveland 3

---

NBA

Toronto 128 Oklahoma City 111

Denver 119 Detroit 100

Sacramento 101 Brooklyn 96

Indiana 139 Milwaukee 123

Phoenix 116, Orlando 113

---

MLB

Spring Training

Baltimore 7 Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 5 Atlanta 1

Houston 3 St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 2 Minnesota 0

Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 2 Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 3 Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7 Colorado 1

San Francisco 0 Seattle 0

Washington 3 NY Mets 0

Philadelphia 10 Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 9 NY Yankees 6

Texas 3 LA Dodgers 1

––

World Baseball Classic

Quarterfinals

Japan 9 Italy 3

---

