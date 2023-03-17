Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 4 Dallas 1
Calgary 7 Vegas 2
Arizona 3 Vancouver 2
Florida 9 Montreal 5
Colorado 5 Ottawa 4
Boston 3 Winnipeg 0
NY Rangers 4 Pittsburgh 2
Tampa Bay 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)
Chicago 2 Nashville 1
Los Angeles 4 Columbus 1
Seattle 2 San Jose 1 (OT)
__
AHL
Grand Rapids 4 Cleveland 3
---
NBA
Toronto 128 Oklahoma City 111
Denver 119 Detroit 100
Sacramento 101 Brooklyn 96
Indiana 139 Milwaukee 123
Phoenix 116, Orlando 113
---
MLB
Spring Training
Baltimore 7 Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 5 Atlanta 1
Houston 3 St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 2 Minnesota 0
Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 2 Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 3 Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7 Colorado 1
San Francisco 0 Seattle 0
Washington 3 NY Mets 0
Philadelphia 10 Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 9 NY Yankees 6
Texas 3 LA Dodgers 1
––
World Baseball Classic
Quarterfinals
Japan 9 Italy 3
---
