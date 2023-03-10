Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 Montreal 3 (SO)

Edmonton 3 Boston 2

Ottawa 5 Seattle 4

Dallas 10 Buffalo 4

N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

New Jersey 3 Washington 2 (SO)

Carolina 1 Philadelphia 0

Vegas 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

St. Louis 4 San Jose 2

Los Angeles 5 Colorado 2

Arizona 4 Nashville 1

---

NBA

Charlotte 113 Detroit 103

Indiana 134 Houston 125 (OT)

Utah 131 Orlando 124

Memphis 131 Golden State 110

Milwaukee 118 Brooklyn 113

Sacramento 122 New York 117

---

MLB

Spring Training

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto (ss) 1, at St. Petersburg, Florida

Toronto (ss) 3 Atlanta (ss) 1, at Dunedin, Florida

Boston 11 N.Y. Yankees 7, at Tampa, Florida

Detroit 10 Pittsburgh 7, at Bradenton, Florida

Philadelphia 7 Baltimore 6, at Clearwater, Florida

Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 6, at Mesa, Arizona

Oakland 1 L.A. Dodgers 0, at Mesa, Arizona

San Francisco 5 Milwaukee 2, at Scottsdale, Arizona

San Diego 6 Cleveland 4, at Goodyear, Arizona

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you