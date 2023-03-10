Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4 Montreal 3 (SO)
Edmonton 3 Boston 2
Ottawa 5 Seattle 4
Dallas 10 Buffalo 4
N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)
New Jersey 3 Washington 2 (SO)
Carolina 1 Philadelphia 0
Vegas 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
St. Louis 4 San Jose 2
Los Angeles 5 Colorado 2
Arizona 4 Nashville 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 113 Detroit 103
Indiana 134 Houston 125 (OT)
Utah 131 Orlando 124
Memphis 131 Golden State 110
Milwaukee 118 Brooklyn 113
Sacramento 122 New York 117
---
MLB
Spring Training
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto (ss) 1, at St. Petersburg, Florida
Toronto (ss) 3 Atlanta (ss) 1, at Dunedin, Florida
Boston 11 N.Y. Yankees 7, at Tampa, Florida
Detroit 10 Pittsburgh 7, at Bradenton, Florida
Philadelphia 7 Baltimore 6, at Clearwater, Florida
Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 6, at Mesa, Arizona
Oakland 1 L.A. Dodgers 0, at Mesa, Arizona
San Francisco 5 Milwaukee 2, at Scottsdale, Arizona
San Diego 6 Cleveland 4, at Goodyear, Arizona
---
