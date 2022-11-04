Thursday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Houston 3 Philadelphia 2
(Astros lead best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
NHL
Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 3 (SO)
Vegas 5 Ottawa 4
Detroit 3 Washington 1
Boston 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
Winnipeg 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 5 St. Louis 2
Seattle 4 Minnesota 0
Chicago 2 Los Angeles 1 (OT)
Nashville 4 Calgary 1
New Jersey 4 Edmonton 3
Vancouver 8 Anaheim 5
Dallas 7 Arizona 2
Florida 4 San Jose 3 (SO)
---
AHL
Iowa 6 Grand Rapids 3
Ontario 2 Colorado 0
---
NBA
Orlando 130 Golden State 129
Denver 122 Oklahoma City 110
---
NFL
Philadelphia 29 Houston 17
---
