Thursday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Houston 3 Philadelphia 2

(Astros lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

NHL

Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 3 (SO)

Vegas 5 Ottawa 4

Detroit 3 Washington 1

Boston 5 N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 5 St. Louis 2

Seattle 4 Minnesota 0

Chicago 2 Los Angeles 1 (OT)

Nashville 4 Calgary 1

New Jersey 4 Edmonton 3

Vancouver 8 Anaheim 5

Dallas 7 Arizona 2

Florida 4 San Jose 3 (SO)

---

AHL

Iowa 6 Grand Rapids 3

Ontario 2 Colorado 0

---

NBA

Orlando 130 Golden State 129

Denver 122 Oklahoma City 110

---

NFL

Philadelphia 29 Houston 17

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.