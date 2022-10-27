Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
--
ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE
London at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Sault Ste. Marie at Peterborough, 7:05 p.m.
North Bay at Windsor, 7:05 p.m.
Owen Sound at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.
---
QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Gatineau at Saint John, 6 p.m.
Val-d'Or at Rouyn-Noranda, 7 p.m.
Rimouski at Shawinigan, 7 p.m.
Cape Breton at Victoriaville, 7 p.m.
Charlottetown at Chicoutimi, 7:30 p.m.
---
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
---
NFL
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
---
NBA
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m.
---
