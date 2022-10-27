Thursday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

--

ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE

London at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Sault Ste. Marie at Peterborough, 7:05 p.m.

North Bay at Windsor, 7:05 p.m.

Owen Sound at Barrie, 7:30 p.m.

---

QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Gatineau at Saint John, 6 p.m.

Val-d'Or at Rouyn-Noranda, 7 p.m.

Rimouski at Shawinigan, 7 p.m.

Cape Breton at Victoriaville, 7 p.m.

Charlottetown at Chicoutimi, 7:30 p.m.

---

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

---

NFL

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

---

NBA

Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m.

---

