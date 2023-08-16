Tuesday's Scoreboard
FIFA Women's World Cup
Semifinals
At Auckland, N.Z.
Spain 2 Sweden 1
---
MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup
Semifinals
Miami 4 Philadelphia 1
Nashville 2 Monterrey 0
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 2 Philadelphia 1
Houston 6 Miami 5
Boston 5 Washington 4
Atlanta 5 N.Y. Yankees 0
San Diego 10 Baltimore 3
Cleveland 3 Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 6 Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox 5 Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 7 Tampa Bay 0
American League
Seattle 10 Kansas City 8 (10 innings)
Minnesota 5 Detroit 3
Texas 7 L.A. Angels 3
National League
Pittsburgh 7 N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 8 Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 6 Milwaukee 2
---
