Tuesday's Scoreboard
MLB
Interleague
Washington 5 Toronto 4
Texas 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Philadelphia 12 L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 11 Miami 2
Pittsburgh 6 Kansas City 3
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Detroit 2
Oakland 3 Seattle 1
Baltimore 9 Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 6 Boston 2
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 2
National League
St. Louis 6 San Diego 5 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 3 Colorado 1
San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 9 Arizona 1
---
FIBA Basketball World Cup
Group Stage
At Jakarta, Indonesia
Canada 101 Latvia 75
France 85 Lebanon 79
At Manila, Philippines
Dominican Republic 75 Angola 67
Egypt 100 Mexico 72
Italy 90 Philippines 83
Lithuania 91 Montenegro 71
At Okinawa, Japan
Germany 101 Finland 75
Australia 109 Japan 89
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.