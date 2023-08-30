Tuesday's Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

Washington 5 Toronto 4

Texas 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 12 L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 11 Miami 2

Pittsburgh 6 Kansas City 3

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Detroit 2

Oakland 3 Seattle 1

Baltimore 9 Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 6 Boston 2

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 2

National League

St. Louis 6 San Diego 5 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3 Colorado 1

San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 9 Arizona 1

FIBA Basketball World Cup

Group Stage

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Canada 101 Latvia 75

France 85 Lebanon 79

At Manila, Philippines

Dominican Republic 75 Angola 67

Egypt 100 Mexico 72

Italy 90 Philippines 83

Lithuania 91 Montenegro 71

At Okinawa, Japan

Germany 101 Finland 75

Australia 109 Japan 89

