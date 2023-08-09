Tuesday's Scoreboard

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Round of 16

Colombia 1 Jamaica 0

France 4 Morocco 0

---

LEAGUES CUP

Philadelphia 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 1

(Philadelphia wins 4-3 on penalties)

Club America 2 Nashville 2

(Club America wins 5-4 on penalties)

Minnesota 2 Toluca 2

(Minnesota wins 4-2 on penalties)

Monterrey 1 Tigres UANL 0

LAFC 4 Real Salt Lake 0

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 1 Toronto 0

Detroit 6 Minnesota 0

Houston 7 Baltimore 6

Kansas City 9 Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 6 Oakland 1

National League

Philadelphia 8 Washington 4, first game

Washington 5 Philadelphia 4, second game

Miami 3 Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 8 Pittsburgh 6

Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 7 Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 5 Arizona 4

Interleague

Tampa Bay 4 St. Louis 2

L.A. Angels 7 San Francisco 5

Seattle 2 San Diego 0

---

