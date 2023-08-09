Tuesday's Scoreboard
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Round of 16
Colombia 1 Jamaica 0
France 4 Morocco 0
---
LEAGUES CUP
Philadelphia 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 1
(Philadelphia wins 4-3 on penalties)
Club America 2 Nashville 2
(Club America wins 5-4 on penalties)
Minnesota 2 Toluca 2
(Minnesota wins 4-2 on penalties)
Monterrey 1 Tigres UANL 0
LAFC 4 Real Salt Lake 0
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 1 Toronto 0
Detroit 6 Minnesota 0
Houston 7 Baltimore 6
Kansas City 9 Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 6 Oakland 1
National League
Philadelphia 8 Washington 4, first game
Washington 5 Philadelphia 4, second game
Miami 3 Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 8 Pittsburgh 6
Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 7 Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 5 Arizona 4
Interleague
Tampa Bay 4 St. Louis 2
L.A. Angels 7 San Francisco 5
Seattle 2 San Diego 0
---
