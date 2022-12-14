Tuesday's Scoreboard

World Cup Semifinal

At Lusail, Qatar

Argentina 3 Croatia 0

---

NHL

Toronto 7 Anaheim 0

Edmonton 6 Nashville 3

Vegas 6 Winnipeg 5

Carolina 1 Detroit 0

Florida 4 Columbus 0

Dallas 4 New Jersey 1

Buffalo 6 Los Angeles 0

Boston 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (SO)

Tampa Bay 6 Seattle 2

Colorado 3 Philadelphia 2

Washington 7 Chicago 3

San Jose 3 Arizona 2

---

AHL

Manitoba 4 Calgary 1

Rockford 7 Iowa 4

Tucson 7 Coachella Valley 2

NBA

Philadelphia 123 Sacramento 103

Milwaukee 128 Golden State 111

Houston 111 Phoenix 97

Utah 121 New Orleans 100

Boston 122 L.A. Lakers 118 (OT)

---

