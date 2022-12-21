Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 1

Calgary 7 San Jose 3

Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 4 New Jersey 1

Philadelphia 5 Columbus 3

Seattle 5 St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 4 Anaheim 1

---

AHL

Toronto 5 WB/Scranton 2

Abbotsford 6 San Jose 2

Calgary 4 Ontario 1

Utica 4 Cleveland 3

Texas 6 Rockford 1

Bakersfield 2 Colorado 1

Tucson 3 Coachella Valley 2

---

World Junior Men's Hockey Championship

Pre-tournament Games

Austria 4 Germany 3 (OT)

Czechia 6 Latvia 3

---

NBA

Utah 126 Detroit 111

Chicago 113 Miami 103

New York 132 Golden State 94

Washington 113 Phoenix 110

Denver 105 Memphis 91

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.