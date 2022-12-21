Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 1
Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 1
Calgary 7 San Jose 3
Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina 4 New Jersey 1
Philadelphia 5 Columbus 3
Seattle 5 St. Louis 2
Los Angeles 4 Anaheim 1
---
AHL
Toronto 5 WB/Scranton 2
Abbotsford 6 San Jose 2
Calgary 4 Ontario 1
Utica 4 Cleveland 3
Texas 6 Rockford 1
Bakersfield 2 Colorado 1
Tucson 3 Coachella Valley 2
---
World Junior Men's Hockey Championship
Pre-tournament Games
Austria 4 Germany 3 (OT)
Czechia 6 Latvia 3
---
NBA
Utah 126 Detroit 111
Chicago 113 Miami 103
New York 132 Golden State 94
Washington 113 Phoenix 110
Denver 105 Memphis 91
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.