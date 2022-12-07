Tuesday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Round of 16
At Ar-Rayyan, Qatar
Morocco 0 Spain 0 (Morocco wins 3-0 on penalty kicks)
At Lusail, Qatar
Portugal 6 Switzerland 1
—
NHL
Los Angeles 5 Ottawa 2
Winnipeg 5 Florida 2
Toronto 4 Dallas 0
Montreal 4 Seattle 2
New Jersey 3 Chicago 0
Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1
Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 7 N.Y. Islanders 4
Anaheim 4 Carolina 3 (OT)
—
AHL
Colorado 2 Bakersfield 1
Hershey 4 Charlotte 2
—
NBA
Detroit 116 Miami 106
Cleveland 116 L.A. Lakers 102
Dallas 116 Denver 115
—
