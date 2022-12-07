Tuesday's Scoreboard

World Cup

Round of 16

At Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Morocco 0 Spain 0 (Morocco wins 3-0 on penalty kicks)

At Lusail, Qatar

Portugal 6 Switzerland 1

NHL

Los Angeles 5 Ottawa 2

Winnipeg 5 Florida 2

Toronto 4 Dallas 0

Montreal 4 Seattle 2

New Jersey 3 Chicago 0

Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1

Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 7 N.Y. Islanders 4

Anaheim 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

AHL

Colorado 2 Bakersfield 1

Hershey 4 Charlotte 2

NBA

Detroit 116 Miami 106

Cleveland 116 L.A. Lakers 102

Dallas 116 Denver 115

