Tuesday's Games
NHL
Montreal 4 Chicago 0
Ottawa 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)
Winnipeg 3 Seattle 2 (SO)
Boston 3 Dallas 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4 Colorado 3 (SO)
Carolina 3 Washington 2
New Jersey 3 Columbus 2
St. Louis 6 Florida 2
Pittsburgh 3 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Calgary 4 Abbotsford 1
Charlotte 3 Lehigh Valley 2
Cleveland 2 Rochester 1
Bakersfield 4 Colorado 1
San Diego 5 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Toronto 123 Orlando 113
Milwaukee 131 Boston 125 (OT)
Phoenix 120 Sacramento 109
L.A. Clippers 134 Golden State 124
Washington 126 Portland 101
---
