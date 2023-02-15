Tuesday's Games

NHL

Montreal 4 Chicago 0

Ottawa 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)

Winnipeg 3 Seattle 2 (SO)

Boston 3 Dallas 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 4 Colorado 3 (SO)

Carolina 3 Washington 2

New Jersey 3 Columbus 2

St. Louis 6 Florida 2

Pittsburgh 3 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Calgary 4 Abbotsford 1

Charlotte 3 Lehigh Valley 2

Cleveland 2 Rochester 1

Bakersfield 4 Colorado 1

San Diego 5 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Toronto 123 Orlando 113

Milwaukee 131 Boston 125 (OT)

Phoenix 120 Sacramento 109

L.A. Clippers 134 Golden State 124

Washington 126 Portland 101

---

