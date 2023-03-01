Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Boston 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Ottawa 6 Detroit 1
Montreal 3 San Jose 1
Los Angeles 6 Winnipeg 5 (SO)
Florida 4 Tampa Bay 1
Columbus 5 Buffalo 3
Minnesota 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (SO)
Pittsburgh 3 Nashville 1
Seattle 5 St. Louis 3
Arizona 4 Chicago 1
---
NBA
Toronto 104 Chicago 98
Memphis 121 L.A. Lakers 109
Milwaukee 118 Brooklyn 104
Washington 119 Atlanta 116
Denver 133 Houston 112
Sacramento 123 Oklahoma City 117
Indiana 124 Dallas 122
San Antonio 102 Utah 94
Minnesota 108 L.A. Clippers 101
Golden State 123 Portland 105
---
MLB
Spring Training
Philadelphia 7 Toronto (ss) 2
Toronto (ss) 6 Detroit 4
Seattle 9 Cleveland (ss) 8
Boston 7 Miami 2
Minnesota 10 Atlanta 7
Tampa Bay 12 N.Y. Yankees 0
St. Louis 5 Washington 3
Pittsburgh 7 Baltimore 4
Houston 8 N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Angels 11 Oakland 5
Cincinnati 7 L.A. Dodgers 1
Texas 6 Colorado 4
Kansas City 12 Cleveland (ss) 6
San Diego 7 San Francisco 5
Chicago White Sox 4 Arizona 1
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3
---
