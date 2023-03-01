Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Boston 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Ottawa 6 Detroit 1

Montreal 3 San Jose 1

Los Angeles 6 Winnipeg 5 (SO)

Florida 4 Tampa Bay 1

Columbus 5 Buffalo 3

Minnesota 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (SO)

Pittsburgh 3 Nashville 1

Seattle 5 St. Louis 3

Arizona 4 Chicago 1

---

NBA

Toronto 104 Chicago 98

Memphis 121 L.A. Lakers 109

Milwaukee 118 Brooklyn 104

Washington 119 Atlanta 116

Denver 133 Houston 112

Sacramento 123 Oklahoma City 117

Indiana 124 Dallas 122

San Antonio 102 Utah 94

Minnesota 108 L.A. Clippers 101

Golden State 123 Portland 105

---

MLB

Spring Training

Philadelphia 7 Toronto (ss) 2

Toronto (ss) 6 Detroit 4

Seattle 9 Cleveland (ss) 8

Boston 7 Miami 2

Minnesota 10 Atlanta 7

Tampa Bay 12 N.Y. Yankees 0

St. Louis 5 Washington 3

Pittsburgh 7 Baltimore 4

Houston 8 N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Angels 11 Oakland 5

Cincinnati 7 L.A. Dodgers 1

Texas 6 Colorado 4

Kansas City 12 Cleveland (ss) 6

San Diego 7 San Francisco 5

Chicago White Sox 4 Arizona 1

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3

---

