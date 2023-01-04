Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2

N.Y. Islanders 6 Vancouver 2

Ottawa 4 Columbus 0

St. Louis 6 Toronto 5 (SO)

Nashville 6 Montreal 3

Seattle 5 Edmonton 2

Florida 5 Arizona 3

Buffalo 5 Washington 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 5 Carolina 3

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 1

Los Angeles 3 Dallas 2

---

AHL

Toronto 5 Utica 4 (OT)

Chicago 5 Iowa 2

Rockford 4 Texas 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 150 Boston 117

Milwaukee 123 Washington 113

Sacramento 117 Utah 115

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.