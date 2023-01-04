Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2
N.Y. Islanders 6 Vancouver 2
Ottawa 4 Columbus 0
St. Louis 6 Toronto 5 (SO)
Nashville 6 Montreal 3
Seattle 5 Edmonton 2
Florida 5 Arizona 3
Buffalo 5 Washington 4 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 5 Carolina 3
Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 1
Los Angeles 3 Dallas 2
---
AHL
Toronto 5 Utica 4 (OT)
Chicago 5 Iowa 2
Rockford 4 Texas 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Oklahoma City 150 Boston 117
Milwaukee 123 Washington 113
Sacramento 117 Utah 115
---
