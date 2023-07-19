Tuesday's Scoreboard
MLB
Interleague
San Diego 9 Toronto 1
Cleveland 10 Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 10 Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 11 Chicago White Sox 10
Colorado 4 Houston 3
---
American League
Texas 5 Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 11 Detroit 10
L.A. Angels 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 3 Boston 0
Minnesota 10 Seattle 3
---
National League
San Francisco 4 Cincinnati 2 (10 innings), 1st game
San Francisco 11 Cincinnati 10, 2nd game
Arizona 16 Atlanta 13
Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 5 Miami 2 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 17 Washington 3
---
