Tuesday's Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

San Diego 9 Toronto 1

Cleveland 10 Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10 Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 11 Chicago White Sox 10

Colorado 4 Houston 3

---

American League

Texas 5 Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 11 Detroit 10

L.A. Angels 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 3 Boston 0

Minnesota 10 Seattle 3

---

National League

San Francisco 4 Cincinnati 2 (10 innings), 1st game

San Francisco 11 Cincinnati 10, 2nd game

Arizona 16 Atlanta 13

Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 5 Miami 2 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 17 Washington 3

---

