Tuesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
All-Star Game
American League 3 National League 2
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Country singer Dallas Smith returned to the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Thursday night, for a night of high energy entertainment. The Canadian performer had a banner year in 2021 winning the Country Music Awards entertainer of the year, as well as the single of the year. The band is cu…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.