Tuesday's Scoreboard

Major League Baseball

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 5 Toronto 3

Baltimore 10 Texas 9 (10)

Detroit 11 Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 8 Boston 4

Houston 9 Kansas City 7

Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 1 N.Y. Mets 0

Philadelphia 11 Washington 0

Atlanta 7 St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8 Milwaukee 3

Arizona 6 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 2

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle 6 San Diego 2

Miami 2 L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.