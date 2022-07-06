Tuesday's Scoreboard
Major League Baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 5 Toronto 3
Baltimore 10 Texas 9 (10)
Detroit 11 Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 4
Houston 9 Kansas City 7
Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 1 N.Y. Mets 0
Philadelphia 11 Washington 0
Atlanta 7 St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 8 Milwaukee 3
Arizona 6 San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 2
INTERLEAGUE
Seattle 6 San Diego 2
Miami 2 L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Yankees 2
----
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.
