Tuesday's Scoreboard
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 2 Miami 0
Houston 4 N.Y. Mets 2
L.A. Dodgers 2 L.A. Angels 0
American League
Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 6
Kansas City 1 Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 3 Seattle 1
Cleveland 3 Oakland 2 (10 innings)
Boston 10 Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 7 Texas 6
National League
Atlanta 4 Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 9 Washington 3
Cincinnati 8 Colorado 6
Milwaukee 7 Arizona 5
San Francisco 4 San Diego 3
