Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 4 New Jersey 3
Calgary 1 Minnesota 0 (SO)
Carolina 4 Montreal 3 (SO)
Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 2
Florida 2 Vegas 1
Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 4 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 2
Colorado 6 San Jose 0
Seattle 5 Anaheim 2
Arizona 6 St. Louis 2
---
AHL
Manitoba 4 Abbotsford 3
Calgary 5 Colorado 2
Cleveland 4 Grand Rapids 1
Iowa 5 Milwaukee 3
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 112 Memphis 103
Milwaukee 134 Orlando 123
Washington 119 Detroit 117
Charlotte 112 New York 105
Philadelphia 117 Minnesota 94
Brooklyn 118 Houston 96
Oklahoma City 137 Golden State 128
Dallas 120 Utah 116
---
MLB
Spring Training
Pittsburgh 7 Toronto 2
Minnesota 7 Baltimore 6
Detroit 16 St. Louis 3
Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 3
Washington 5 Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 9 Texas 6
Chicago White Sox 5 Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 7 San Francisco 3
Oakland 9 Arizona 3
L.A. Angels 5 San Diego 4
Boston 10 Atlanta 2
N.Y. Mets 5 Houston 5
---
