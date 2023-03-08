Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 4 New Jersey 3

Calgary 1 Minnesota 0 (SO)

Carolina 4 Montreal 3 (SO)

Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 2

Florida 2 Vegas 1

Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 4 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 2

Colorado 6 San Jose 0

Seattle 5 Anaheim 2

Arizona 6 St. Louis 2

---

AHL

Manitoba 4 Abbotsford 3

Calgary 5 Colorado 2

Cleveland 4 Grand Rapids 1

Iowa 5 Milwaukee 3

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 112 Memphis 103

Milwaukee 134 Orlando 123

Washington 119 Detroit 117

Charlotte 112 New York 105

Philadelphia 117 Minnesota 94

Brooklyn 118 Houston 96

Oklahoma City 137 Golden State 128

Dallas 120 Utah 116

---

MLB

Spring Training

Pittsburgh 7 Toronto 2

Minnesota 7 Baltimore 6

Detroit 16 St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 3

Washington 5 Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 9 Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 5 Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7 San Francisco 3

Oakland 9 Arizona 3

L.A. Angels 5 San Diego 4

Boston 10 Atlanta 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Houston 5

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

