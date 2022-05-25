Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference
Second Round
N.Y. Rangers 4 Carolina 1
(Series tied 2-2)
Western Conference
Second Round
Edmonton 5 Calgary 3
(Edmonton leads series 3-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
Switzerland 4 Germany 3 (SO)
Slovakia 7 Denmark 1
Canada 7 France 1
Sweden 1 Latvia 0
U.S. 4 Norway 2
Finland 3 Czechia 0
___
AHL Playoffs
Best-of-Five Division Finals
Stockton 1 Colorado 0
(Stockton leads series 2-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Western Conference
Dallas 119 Golden State 109
(Golden State leads series 3-1)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 8 St. Louis 1
American League
Tampa Bay 4 Miami 0
N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 6
Minnesota 2 Detroit 0
Boston 16 Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 7 Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 5 Texas3
Arizona 8 Kansas City 6
Oakland 7 Seattle 5
---
National League
Colorado 2 Pittsburgh 1
Chicago Cubs 11 Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 9 Washington 4
Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 5
Milwaukee 4 San Diego 1
San Francisco 13 N.Y. Giants 12
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.
