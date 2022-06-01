Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Best-of-seven series
Colorado 8 Edmonton 6
(Colorado leads series 1-0)
---
CFL
Pre-season
Winnipeg 25 Saskatchewan 16
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 4 Minnesota 0
Minnesota 8 Detroit 2
Cleveland 8 Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 9 L.A. Angeles 1
Seattle 10 Baltimore 0
Toronto 6 Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 3 Tampa Bay 0
Houston 3 Oakland 1
National League
San Francisco 7 Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Mets 10 Washington 0
St. Louis 3 San Diego 2
Chicago 8 Milwaukee 7
Arizona 8 Atlanta 7
Pittsburgh 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
Cincinnati 2 Boston 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May31, 2022.
