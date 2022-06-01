Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Best-of-seven series

Colorado 8 Edmonton 6

(Colorado leads series 1-0)

---

CFL

Pre-season

Winnipeg 25 Saskatchewan 16

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 4 Minnesota 0

Minnesota 8 Detroit 2

Cleveland 8 Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 9 L.A. Angeles 1

Seattle 10 Baltimore 0

Toronto 6 Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 3 Tampa Bay 0

Houston 3 Oakland 1

National League

San Francisco 7 Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Mets 10 Washington 0

St. Louis 3 San Diego 2

Chicago 8 Milwaukee 7

Arizona 8 Atlanta 7

Pittsburgh 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

Cincinnati 2 Boston 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May31, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

