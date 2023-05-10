Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Carolina 6 New Jersey 1
(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Dallas 6 Seattle 3
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Philadelphia 115 Boston 103
(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
Denver 118 Phoenix 102
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
Major League Baseball
Interleague
Philadelphia 8 Toronto 4
Atlanta 9 Boston 3
San Diego 6 Minnesota 1
American League
Cleveland 2 Detroit 0
Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 10 Oakland 5
Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City 2
Houston 3 L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 5 Texas 0
National League
Colorado 10 Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Mets 6
L.A. Dodgers 6 Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 6 Chicago Cubs 4
Miami 6 Arizona 2
San Francisco 4 Washington 1
---
Canadian Soccer Championship
Quarterfinals
Montreal 2 Toronto 1
Forge (Hamilton) 3 Atletico (Ottawa) 2 (Decided on penalties)
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.