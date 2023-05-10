Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Carolina 6 New Jersey 1

(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Dallas 6 Seattle 3

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Philadelphia 115 Boston 103

(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

Denver 118 Phoenix 102

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Philadelphia 8 Toronto 4

Atlanta 9 Boston 3

San Diego 6 Minnesota 1

American League

Cleveland 2 Detroit 0

Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 10 Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City 2

Houston 3 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 5 Texas 0

National League

Colorado 10 Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 7 N.Y. Mets 6

L.A. Dodgers 6 Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 6 Chicago Cubs 4

Miami 6 Arizona 2

San Francisco 4 Washington 1

---

Canadian Soccer Championship

Quarterfinals

Montreal 2 Toronto 1

Forge (Hamilton) 3 Atletico (Ottawa) 2 (Decided on penalties)

---

