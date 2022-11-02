Tuesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Philadelphia 7 Houston 0
(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
NHL
Edmonton 7 Nashville 4
Seattle 5 Calgary 4
Tampa Bay 4 Ottawa 3
Minnesota 4 Montreal 1
New Jersey 5 Vancouver 2
N.Y. Rangers 1 Philadelphia 0 (OT)
Vegas 3 Washington 2 (OT)
Boston 6 Pittsburgh 5 (OT)
Dallas 5 Los Angeles 2
N.Y. Islanders 3 Chicago 1
Arizona 3 Florida 1
Anaheim 6 San Jose 5 (SO)
---
AHL
Bridgeport 4 Charlotte 3 (SO)
---
NBA
Chicago 108 Brooklyn 99
Miami 116 Golden State 109
Oklahoma City 116 Orlando 108
Phoenix 116 Minnesota 107
---
