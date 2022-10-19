Tuesday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League | Division Series

(Best-of-five series)

New York 5 Cleveland 1

(New York wins series 3-2)

---

National League | Championship Series

(Best-of-seven series)

Philadelphia 2 San Diego 0

(Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

---

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa 7 Boston 5

Calgary 3 Vegas 2

Columbus 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

Buffalo 4 Edmonton 2

New Jersey 4 Anaheim 2

Philadelphia 3 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 San Jose 2

Los Angeles 4 Nashville 3 (SO)

---

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ontario 5 Henderson 3

---

NBA

Boston 126 Philadelphia 117

Golden State Warriors 123 L.A. Lakers 109

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.