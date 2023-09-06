Tuesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Oakland 1

Houston 14 Texas 1

Minnesota 8 Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 8 Boston 6 (11 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 5 Detroit 1

Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 6

Baltimore 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6 L.A. Dodgers 3

N.Y. Mets 11 Washington 5

St. Louis 10 Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 11 San Francisco 8

San Diego 8 Philadelphia 0

Colorado 3 Arizona 2

Interleague

Cincinnati 7 Seattle 6

---

FIBA MEN'S BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

Quarterfinals

At Manila, Philippines

Serbia 87 Lithuania 68

United States 100 Italy 63

---

