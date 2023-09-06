Tuesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Oakland 1
Houston 14 Texas 1
Minnesota 8 Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 6 (11 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 5 Detroit 1
Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 6
Baltimore 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)
National League
Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 3
Miami 6 L.A. Dodgers 3
N.Y. Mets 11 Washington 5
St. Louis 10 Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 11 San Francisco 8
San Diego 8 Philadelphia 0
Colorado 3 Arizona 2
Interleague
Cincinnati 7 Seattle 6
---
FIBA MEN'S BASKETBALL WORLD CUP
Quarterfinals
At Manila, Philippines
Serbia 87 Lithuania 68
United States 100 Italy 63
---
