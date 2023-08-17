Wednesday's Scoreboard

FIFA Women's World Cup

Semifinals

At Sydney, Australia

England 3 Australia 1

---

MLB

Interleague

Philadelphia 9 Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 6 San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 2

Houston 12 Miami 5

Oakland 8 St. Louis 0

Washington 6 Boston 2

Atlanta 2 N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago Cubs 4 Chicago White Sox 3

San Diego 5 Baltimore 2

American League

Detroit 8 Minnesota 7

L.A. Angels 2 Texas 0

Seattle 6 Kansas City 5

National League

N.Y. Mets 8 Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 9 Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 7 Brewers 1

---

