Wednesday's Scoreboard
FIFA Women's World Cup
Semifinals
At Sydney, Australia
England 3 Australia 1
---
MLB
Interleague
Philadelphia 9 Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 6 San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 2
Houston 12 Miami 5
Oakland 8 St. Louis 0
Washington 6 Boston 2
Atlanta 2 N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago Cubs 4 Chicago White Sox 3
San Diego 5 Baltimore 2
American League
Detroit 8 Minnesota 7
L.A. Angels 2 Texas 0
Seattle 6 Kansas City 5
National League
N.Y. Mets 8 Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 9 Colorado 7
L.A. Dodgers 7 Brewers 1
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.