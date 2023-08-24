Wednesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Baltimore 7 Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 5 Seattle 4 (10 innings)

Kansas City 4 Oakland 0

Boston 7 Houston 5 (10 innings)

National League

St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 4

San Francisco 8 Philadelphia 6 (10 innings)

San Diego 4 Miami 0

Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 0

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 6 Detroit 4

Milwaukee 8 Minnesota 7 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 9 L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

Cincinnati 7 L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 6 Colorado 5 (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 9 Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 3 Cleveland 1 (Suspended at 3rd inning, to continue Thursday)

MLS

Los Angeles FC 4 Colorado 0

