Wednesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Baltimore 7 Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox 5 Seattle 4 (10 innings)
Kansas City 4 Oakland 0
Boston 7 Houston 5 (10 innings)
National League
St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 4
San Francisco 8 Philadelphia 6 (10 innings)
San Diego 4 Miami 0
Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 0
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 6 Detroit 4
Milwaukee 8 Minnesota 7 (10 innings)
Cincinnati 9 L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
Cincinnati 7 L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 6 Colorado 5 (10 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 9 Washington 1
L.A. Dodgers 3 Cleveland 1 (Suspended at 3rd inning, to continue Thursday)
---
MLS
Los Angeles FC 4 Colorado 0
---
