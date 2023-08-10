Wednesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Toronto 1, at Cleveland 0
Oakland 2 Texas 0
Detroit 9, Minnesota 5
Houston 8, Baltimore 2
Boston 4, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
---
National League
Miami 5 Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 7 Colorado 6 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 7, Washington 0
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona0
---
Interleague
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
---
