Wednesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 1, at Cleveland 0

Oakland 2 Texas 0

Detroit 9, Minnesota 5

Houston 8, Baltimore 2

Boston 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

---

National League

Miami 5 Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 7 Colorado 6 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 7, Washington 0

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona0

---

Interleague

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

