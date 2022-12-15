Wednesday's Scoreboard
World Cup Semifinal
At Al Khor, Qatar
France 2 Morocco 0
---
NHL
Ottawa 3 Montreal 2
Minnesota 4 Detroit 1
Vancouver 4 Calgary 3 (SO)
---
AHL
Laval 5 Utica 2
Springfield 2 Bridgeport 1 (OT)
Hartford 4 Milwaukee 3 (SO)
Coachella Valley 4 Tucson 3
Abbotsford 5 San Diego 4
Henderson 5 San Jose 0
—
NBA
Orlando 135 Atlanta 124
Detroit 141 Charlotte 134 (OT)
Indiana 125 Golden State 119
Sacramento 124 Toronto 123
New York 128 Chicago 120 (OT)
Miami 110 Oklahoma City 108
Portland 128 San Antonio 112
Cleveland 105 Dallas 90
Denver 141 Washington 128
L.A. Clippers 99 Minnesota 88
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.