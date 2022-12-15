Wednesday's Scoreboard

World Cup Semifinal

At Al Khor, Qatar

France 2 Morocco 0

---

NHL

Ottawa 3 Montreal 2

Minnesota 4 Detroit 1

Vancouver 4 Calgary 3 (SO)

---

AHL

Laval 5 Utica 2

Springfield 2 Bridgeport 1 (OT)

Hartford 4 Milwaukee 3 (SO)

Coachella Valley 4 Tucson 3

Abbotsford 5 San Diego 4

Henderson 5 San Jose 0

NBA

Orlando 135 Atlanta 124

Detroit 141 Charlotte 134 (OT)

Indiana 125 Golden State 119

Sacramento 124 Toronto 123

New York 128 Chicago 120 (OT)

Miami 110 Oklahoma City 108

Portland 128 San Antonio 112

Cleveland 105 Dallas 90

Denver 141 Washington 128

L.A. Clippers 99 Minnesota 88

---

