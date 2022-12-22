Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

New Jersey 4 Florida 2

Detroit 7 Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 2 Montreal 1 (OT)

Nashville 4 Chicago 2

Edmonton 6 Dallas 3

Vegas 5 Arizona 2

Minnesota 4 Anaheim 1

---

AHL

Syracuse 2 Laval 1

Manitoba 5 Iowa 3

Belleville 3 WB/Scranton 1

Abbotsford 6 San Jose 3

Calgary 5 Ontario 2

Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 2

Milwaukee 5 Chicago 2

Rockford 3 Texas 2 (OT)

Colorado 4 Bakersfield 3

---

World Junior Hockey Championship

Pre-tournament Games

(In Moncton, N.B.)

United States 5 Sweden 1

Canada 6 Slovakia 1

---

NBA

Toronto 113 New York 106

Philadelphia 113 Detroit 93

Cleveland 114 Milwaukee 106

Chicago 110 Atlanta 108

Brooklyn 143 Golden State 113

Indiana 117 Boston 112

Dallas 104 Minnesota 99

Orlando 116 Houston 110

Oklahoma City 101 Portland 98

Sacramento 134 L.A. Lakers 120

L.A. Clippers 126 Charlotte 105

---

