Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
New Jersey 4 Florida 2
Detroit 7 Tampa Bay 4
Colorado 2 Montreal 1 (OT)
Nashville 4 Chicago 2
Edmonton 6 Dallas 3
Vegas 5 Arizona 2
Minnesota 4 Anaheim 1
---
AHL
Syracuse 2 Laval 1
Manitoba 5 Iowa 3
Belleville 3 WB/Scranton 1
Abbotsford 6 San Jose 3
Calgary 5 Ontario 2
Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 2
Milwaukee 5 Chicago 2
Rockford 3 Texas 2 (OT)
Colorado 4 Bakersfield 3
---
World Junior Hockey Championship
Pre-tournament Games
(In Moncton, N.B.)
United States 5 Sweden 1
Canada 6 Slovakia 1
---
NBA
Toronto 113 New York 106
Philadelphia 113 Detroit 93
Cleveland 114 Milwaukee 106
Chicago 110 Atlanta 108
Brooklyn 143 Golden State 113
Indiana 117 Boston 112
Dallas 104 Minnesota 99
Orlando 116 Houston 110
Oklahoma City 101 Portland 98
Sacramento 134 L.A. Lakers 120
L.A. Clippers 126 Charlotte 105
---
