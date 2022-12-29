Wednesday's Scoreboard

World Junior Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Halifax

Canada 11 Germany 2

At Moncton, N.B.

Slovakia 6 United States 3

---

NHL

Tampa Bay 4 Montreal 1

Calgary 3 Seattle 2

Anaheim 3 Vegas 2 (SO)

Boston 3 New Jersey 1

Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Laval 6 Syracuse 3

Toronto 4 Belleville 2

Calgary 9 Bakersfield 2

Coachella Valley 7 Ontario 6

Rochester 5 Utica 4 (OT)

Iowa 5 Colorado 3

Hershey 1 Providence 0

Lehigh Valley 6 Bridgeport 5 (SO)

Springfield 7 Hartford 4

Rockford 4 Grand Rapids 1

San Diego 5 Henderson 4

---

NBA

Detroit 121 Orlando 101

Washington 127 Phoenix 102

Brooklyn 108 Atlanta 107

Miami 112 L.A. Lakers 98

Chicago 119 Milwaukee 113 (OT)

New Orleans 119 Minnesota 118

Sacramento 127 Denver 126

Golden State 112 Utah 107

---

