Wednesday's Scoreboard
World Junior Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Halifax
Canada 11 Germany 2
At Moncton, N.B.
Slovakia 6 United States 3
---
NHL
Tampa Bay 4 Montreal 1
Calgary 3 Seattle 2
Anaheim 3 Vegas 2 (SO)
Boston 3 New Jersey 1
Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Laval 6 Syracuse 3
Toronto 4 Belleville 2
Calgary 9 Bakersfield 2
Coachella Valley 7 Ontario 6
Rochester 5 Utica 4 (OT)
Iowa 5 Colorado 3
Hershey 1 Providence 0
Lehigh Valley 6 Bridgeport 5 (SO)
Springfield 7 Hartford 4
Rockford 4 Grand Rapids 1
San Diego 5 Henderson 4
---
NBA
Detroit 121 Orlando 101
Washington 127 Phoenix 102
Brooklyn 108 Atlanta 107
Miami 112 L.A. Lakers 98
Chicago 119 Milwaukee 113 (OT)
New Orleans 119 Minnesota 118
Sacramento 127 Denver 126
Golden State 112 Utah 107
---
