Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Vancouver 6 San Jose 5 - overtime
Edmonton 8 Arizona 2
Calgary 5 Minnesota 3
Washington 4 Philadelphia 1
Buffalo 9 Columbus 4
Boston 4 Colorado 0
N.Y. Rangers 5 Vegas 1
—
AHL
Belleville 4 Toronto 2
Grand Rapids 6 Iowa 2
Hartford 3 Lehigh Valley 2
Syracuse 5 Rochester 1
Rockford 2 Milwaukee 1
Henderson 3 Ontario 1
—
NBA
Toronto 126 L.A. Lakers 113
Orlando 116 L.A. Clippers 111 - overtime
Brooklyn 122 Charlotte 116
New York 113 Atlanta 89
Memphis 123 Oklahoma City 102
Milwaukee 126 Sacramento 113
New Orleans 104 Detroit 98
Chicago 115 Washington 111
Minnesota 121 Indiana 115
Utah 124 Golden State 123
Boston 125 Phoenix 98
---
