Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 6 San Jose 5 - overtime

Edmonton 8 Arizona 2

Calgary 5 Minnesota 3

Washington 4 Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 9 Columbus 4

Boston 4 Colorado 0

N.Y. Rangers 5 Vegas 1

AHL

Belleville 4 Toronto 2

Grand Rapids 6 Iowa 2

Hartford 3 Lehigh Valley 2

Syracuse 5 Rochester 1

Rockford 2 Milwaukee 1

Henderson 3 Ontario 1

NBA

Toronto 126 L.A. Lakers 113

Orlando 116 L.A. Clippers 111 - overtime

Brooklyn 122 Charlotte 116

New York 113 Atlanta 89

Memphis 123 Oklahoma City 102

Milwaukee 126 Sacramento 113

New Orleans 104 Detroit 98

Chicago 115 Washington 111

Minnesota 121 Indiana 115

Utah 124 Golden State 123

Boston 125 Phoenix 98

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.