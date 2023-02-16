Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 5 Chicago 2
Detroit 5 Edmonton 4 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 6 Vancouver 4
Arizona 1 Tampa Bay 0
Colorado 3 Minnesota 2
Buffalo 7 Anaheim 3
---
AHL
Toronto 2 Utica 1
Belleville 4 Syracuse 2
Abbotsford 4 Calgary 2
Manitoba 4 Iowa 2
Milwaukee 2 Chicago 1
Charlotte 4 Lehigh Valley 1
Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 4
WB/Scranton 3 Hershey 2 (OT)
Colorado 5 Bakersfield 1
San Jose 4 Ontario 3 (OT)
Coachella Valley 3 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Indiana 117 Chicago 113
Charlotte 120 San Antonio 110
Philadelphia 118 Cleveland 112
Boston 127 Detroit 109
Brooklyn 116 Miami 105
New York 122 Atlanta 101
Oklahoma City 133 Houston 96
Memphis 117 Utah 111
Denver 118 Dallas 109
L.A. Lakers 120 New Orleans 102
---
