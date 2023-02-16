Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 5 Chicago 2

Detroit 5 Edmonton 4 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 6 Vancouver 4

Arizona 1 Tampa Bay 0

Colorado 3 Minnesota 2

Buffalo 7 Anaheim 3

---

AHL

Toronto 2 Utica 1

Belleville 4 Syracuse 2

Abbotsford 4 Calgary 2

Manitoba 4 Iowa 2

Milwaukee 2 Chicago 1

Charlotte 4 Lehigh Valley 1

Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 4

WB/Scranton 3 Hershey 2 (OT)

Colorado 5 Bakersfield 1

San Jose 4 Ontario 3 (OT)

Coachella Valley 3 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Indiana 117 Chicago 113

Charlotte 120 San Antonio 110

Philadelphia 118 Cleveland 112

Boston 127 Detroit 109

Brooklyn 116 Miami 105

New York 122 Atlanta 101

Oklahoma City 133 Houston 96

Memphis 117 Utah 111

Denver 118 Dallas 109

L.A. Lakers 120 New Orleans 102

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you