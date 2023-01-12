Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 2 Nashville 1

Edmonton 6 Anaheim 2

Philadelphia 5 Washington 3

Los Angeles 4 San Jose 3

---

AHL

Toronto 3 Manitoba 2

Rochester 3 Laval 1

Utica 3 Cleveland 2 (OT)

Hartford 3 Charlotte 2

Iowa 5 Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3 Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 3 (OT)

Milwaukee 6 Tucson 3

Ontario 6 Henderson 3

San Diego 5 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Washington 100 Chicago 97

Detroit 135 Minnesota 118

New York 119 Indiana 113

Milwaukee 114 Atlanta 105

Boston 125 New Orleans 114

Memphis 135 San Antonio 129

Sacramento 135 Houston 115

Denver 126 Phoenix 97

---

