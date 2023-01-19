Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Ottawa 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)
Colorado 4 Calgary 1
Tampa Bay 5 Vancouver 2
Boston 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
San Jose 5 Dallas 3
---
AHL
Laval 5 Rochester 2
Toronto 6 Belleville 5 (SO)
Chicago 6 Manitoba 2
Calgary 3 Abbotsford 2 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 2 Cleveland 1 (OT)
Syracuse 3 WB/Scranton 2
Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 2
Springfield 2 Milwaukee 1
Bakersfield 5 San Diego 1
Henderson 4 Tucson 1
Colorado 5 Ontario 2
---
NBA
Atlanta 130 Dallas 122
Washington 116 New York 105
Charlotte 122 Houston 117
Memphis 115 Cleveland 114
Oklahoma City 126 Indiana 106
Miami 124 New Orleans 98
Utah 126 L.A. Clippers 103
Denver 122 Minnesota 118
Sacramento 116 L.A. Lakers 111
---
