Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)

Colorado 4 Calgary 1

Tampa Bay 5 Vancouver 2

Boston 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

San Jose 5 Dallas 3

---

AHL

Laval 5 Rochester 2

Toronto 6 Belleville 5 (SO)

Chicago 6 Manitoba 2

Calgary 3 Abbotsford 2 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 2 Cleveland 1 (OT)

Syracuse 3 WB/Scranton 2

Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 2

Springfield 2 Milwaukee 1

Bakersfield 5 San Diego 1

Henderson 4 Tucson 1

Colorado 5 Ontario 2

---

NBA

Atlanta 130 Dallas 122

Washington 116 New York 105

Charlotte 122 Houston 117

Memphis 115 Cleveland 114

Oklahoma City 126 Indiana 106

Miami 124 New Orleans 98

Utah 126 L.A. Clippers 103

Denver 122 Minnesota 118

Sacramento 116 L.A. Lakers 111

---

